2019-2020 Erie Playhouse Season

Erie Playhouse is getting ready for, arguably, one of their best seasons yet with not just one, but three Tony Award-winning shows.
This seasons shows will range from The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Tim, Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella, to Kinky Boots.
Some of these titles were just on Broadway, The Erie Playhouse was offered ‘early’ licenses for some shows as they finish their runs and/or tours.
The Erie Playhouse 2019-2020 Season
PHANTOM: September 13−14, 20−22, 25−29, 2019
THE WIZ JR: October 11−13, 18−20, 2019
THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME: November 1−2, 8−10, 13−17, 2019
RODGERS AND HAMMERSTEIN’S CINDERELLA: December 6−7, 13−15, 18−22, 27−29, 2019
BROADWAY’S BEST—A NEW YEAR’S CELEBRATION: December 31,2019
FROZEN JR: January 24−26, 31; February 1−2, 7−9, 2020
GASLIGHT: February 21−22, 28−29; March 1, 4−8, 2020
SOMETHING ROTTEN: March 20−21, 27−29; April 1−5, 2020
SONDHEIM’S ASSASSINS: April 24 & 25, 2020
TUCK EVERLASTING: May 8−10, 15−17, 2020
THE SECRET GARDEN: June 19−20, 26−28; July 8−12, 2020
KINKY BOOTS: July 31; August 1, 7−9, 12−16, 2020