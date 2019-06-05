2019-2020 Erie Playhouse Season

Erie Playhouse is getting ready for, arguably, one of their best seasons yet with not just one, but three Tony Award-winning shows.

This seasons shows will range from The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Tim, Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella, to Kinky Boots.

Some of these titles were just on Broadway, The Erie Playhouse was offered ‘early’ licenses for some shows as they finish their runs and/or tours.

The Erie Playhouse 2019-2020 Season

PHANTOM: September 13−14, 20−22, 25−29, 2019

THE WIZ JR: October 11−13, 18−20, 2019

THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME: November 1−2, 8−10, 13−17, 2019

RODGERS AND HAMMERSTEIN’S CINDERELLA: December 6−7, 13−15, 18−22, 27−29, 2019

BROADWAY’S BEST—A NEW YEAR’S CELEBRATION: December 31,2019

FROZEN JR: January 24−26, 31; February 1−2, 7−9, 2020

GASLIGHT: February 21−22, 28−29; March 1, 4−8, 2020

SOMETHING ROTTEN: March 20−21, 27−29; April 1−5, 2020

SONDHEIM’S ASSASSINS: April 24 & 25, 2020

TUCK EVERLASTING: May 8−10, 15−17, 2020

THE SECRET GARDEN: June 19−20, 26−28; July 8−12, 2020

KINKY BOOTS: July 31; August 1, 7−9, 12−16, 2020