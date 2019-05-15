2019 Boating season off to a choppy start

The high waters of Lake Erie have some worrying the levels might affect business and tourism.

Rob Orleski of Port Erie Sports says with the winds and high waters, its been hard to get the boats into the water. With a quick glance it’s easy to see his dock underwater. Fisherman also out today, agreeing with Orleski and saying the wind has been a minor issue, but that’s not stopping them from boating.

” It really realize on the weather,” said fisherman Kaz Struns. “If it’s too windy you can’t really fish. You through one cast out and you drift 20 feet. “

