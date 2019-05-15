2019 Boating season off to a choppy start

Local News

by: Samiar Nefzi

Posted: / Updated:

The high waters of Lake Erie have some worrying the levels might affect business and tourism. 

 Rob Orleski of Port Erie Sports says with the winds and high waters, its been hard to get the boats into the water. With a quick glance it’s easy to see his dock underwater. Fisherman also out today, agreeing with Orleski and saying the wind has been a minor issue, but that’s not stopping them from boating. 

” It really realize  on the weather,” said fisherman Kaz Struns. “If it’s too windy you can’t really fish. You through one cast  out and you drift 20 feet. “
 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story