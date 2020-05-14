2019 highway fatalities reach record low

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that statewide highway fatalities reached a record low in 2019.

In 2019, highway fatalities dropped to 1,059, the lowest since record keeping began in 1928 and 131 less than in 2018.

“While this is certainly good news, even one life lost is one too many,” said PennDOT Acting Secretary Yassmin Gramian. “We must continue to work with our partners to decrease traffic deaths through education and outreach. We urge all Pennsylvanians to always wear their seat belts and never drive impaired or distracted.”

Also, the number of unrestrained fatalities dropped from 398 in 2018 to 330 last year, the lowest it has been in the last 20 years.