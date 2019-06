We’re getting our first look at the new parade route for this year’s Roar on the Shore.

The event has moved its hub of operations to the Lake Erie Speedway in Greene Township for its 12 year.

Thousands of bikers from across the US will converge on the speedway for the event sponsored by the Manufacturers and Business Association.

The event was previously held in downtown Erie.

