2020-2021 Patrick R. Locco Scholarship Award winners announced

The Manufacturer & Business Association (MBA) has announced the winners of the 2020-2021 Patrick R. Locco Scholarship Awards.

Winner receiving a $1,000 scholarship include:

Tyler Hasbrouck, Corry Area Career & Technical Center

Trinity Ives, Crawford County Career & Technical Center

Andrew Reiland, Erie County Technical School

Andrew Bebko, Erie High School

Adam Crawford, Mercer County Career Center

Photo: Manufacturer & Business Association (MBA)

Other nominees include:

Tucker Clark, Isabel Knight, Neil Pognant and Zachary Titch, Corry Area Career & Technical Center; Caiden Dunmire, Crawford County Career & Technical Center; Adam Bokshan, Corey Buckner and Nicole Matczak, Erie County Technical School; and, Nathan Burge; Erie High School.

“It is a major achievement to even be considered for this prestigious award,” said MBA President and CEO John Krahe. “We congratulate all of our winners and nominees on their accomplishments and expect great things from them in the very near future.”

The Locco Awards are named in honor of the late Association Vice President Patrick R. Locco. The awards are given to high school students who “distinguish themselves in the pursuit of technical and academic excellence.”

To be considered for the award, students must apply and be nominated by a teacher. Each school then narrows the nominees to its top candidates. Students are then interviewed by local businesspeople who choose the winners.

Judges include:

Liz Allen, widow of Patrick R. Locco

Andy Foyle, H & H Machined Products Co.

Paula Merkle, Corry Manufacturing

Rebekah Merritt, Plastikos, Inc.

Jim Ohrn, Custom Engineering

Mike Weber, Smith Provision

For more information you can visit mbausa.org.