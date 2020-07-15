2020 Albion Fair cancelled

Albion Area Fair Board Officers and Directors announced that they are canceling their fair festivities planned for 2020, which were previously scheduled from September 15 to September 19, 2020. The decision comes after months of deliberation and research.

The fair officers and directors say in a press release, “It was a tough decision, the health and safety of our volunteers, exhibitors, vendors, carnival employees, entertainers, and our community is our main priority. Government restrictions on the size of gatherings and the safety requirements to safely allow attendance at the fair would make the operation of our fair nearly impossible.”

The 2020 Albion Fair Queen pageant will continue virtually. The application deadline has been extended until August 1st. However the Jr. Miss pageant will not be held this year, but will return in 2021.

Details can be found on the Albion Fair Facebook Page and on their website.

The board is already planning for the 2021 fair scheduled for September 14-18, 2021.