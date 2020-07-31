2020 Blues & Jazz Festival to be streamed live

The Erie Blues & Jazz Festival is scheduled to take place this weekend, but unlike years past the event is going to look a little different this year.

Samiar Nefzi was live with more on what you can expect this year.

The festival will, without a question, be different than years prior. The 28th year will be held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic, meaning you can watch from home.

The festival will be held at the WQLN Studios and broadcast live on TV, radio and Facebook.

This will be a change from the yearly tradition as the event typically is held at Frontier Park.

Don’t miss Erie’s Blues & Jazz Festival at WQLN, Saturday, August 1 and Sunday, August 2 from 4-8 p.m.

You can watch on WQLN PBS 54.1, with live streaming on WQLN’s Facebook page or you can listen live on WQLN NPR at wqln.org or 91.3fm.

It seems as we enter this new “norm,” events like this will shape up to be held in a similar format.