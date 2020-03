While many are at home because of COVID-19, you are encouraged to take some time to fill out the 2020 Census.

The deadline to complete this was pushed back to August 14th.

Census workers that will be going door to door in order to have people fill out the survey have been pushed back by two weeks.

So far, about 28% of Erie County has filled out the census, which can be done right now either online or over the phone.