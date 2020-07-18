Last day of 2020 drive-thru Cherry Fest

July 17 marks the last day of drive-thru Cherry Fest in North East.

Co-chairman of the Cherry Fest David Meehl says each day of the festival, they’ve seen between 500 to 800 cars come through, and that the community’s support has been overwhelming.

He adds that some customers returned to the drive festival multiple days in a row, and other customers showed up an hour before the drive-thru started.

“They’re coming out and as they’re going through, they’re thanking us for what we do. They wish we could have our normal fest, they wish they could do more. They can’t wait until next year when we actually celebrate our 75th,” says Meehl.

Meehl hopes next year, they will be able to return to a normal Cherry Fest to celebrate 75 years.