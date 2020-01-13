2020 Erie Adventure Guide now available

The 2020 Erie Adventure Guide is now available.
Designed and produced by VisitErie and the Times Publishing Company, the new 72-page full color guide is VisitErie’s primary promotional brochure for Erie County tourism information.
The guide contains:
- What’s New in 2020
- 2020 Major Festivals & Events Calendar
- Color coded sections for easy navigation
- Complete listings on places to stay, eat, shop and play in Erie PA
- Easy-to-read maps of Presque Isle State Park and Erie County
To obtain a free copy you can call 814-454-1000, email info@visiterie.com, or stop by VisitErie’s office. The VisitErie office is located at the Intermodal Transportation Center, 208 East Bayfront Parkway, and is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m.
An online e-reader visitor’s guide is available at VisitErie.com and on the ‘Hello Erie’ mobile app. Larger quantities are available upon request.