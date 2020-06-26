2020 PrideFest to be Streamed Live Saturday Through Zoom From Erie Playhouse

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic this year’s PrideFest will be streamed Saturday, June 27th beginning at 2:00 pm via Zoom from the Erie Playhouse.

Unlike years prior, there will be no in-person attendance, however, there is still no shortage of fun.

There are nearly 15 scheduled performers and four different hosts including our very own Samiar Nefzi.

NWPA Pride Alliance President Alex Sphon said the event with the pandemic is still important to host even if they had to get creative.

“It’s very important, because we have a lot of things we are still fighting for as a community, alongside the equality of the black and brown community in the city,” said Sphon.

“We are standing in line with them. We’re still working to have federal recognition for discrimination across the board, not just the employment category.”

The virtual PrideFest event will be streamed live on a Zoom Webinar from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm

You can watch on the NWPA Pride website, Facebook page and the Erie Playhouse Facebook page.