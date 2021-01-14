2020 was a record-breaking year for organ donations.

According to the Center for Organ Recovery & Education (CORE), this marks the second record-breaking year in a row.

The organization completes organ, tissue and cornea donations in western Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

A representative from CORE stated that nearly 800 lives were saved in the area just in the past year.

“A true testament to our Baldrige Performance Excellence journey that we’ve been on. We know there is not a destination, but a journey, and we will continue to strive to become better and improve our processes. We do it for our donors, for our donor families and for those waiting list candidates that are waiting for that life saving transplant,” said Colleen Sullivan, Director or Communications, CORE.

Sullivan also stated that fewer people registered as organ donors in 2020 as a result of COVID-19 and the part-time closure of DMV’s.