2020 Waterford Fair cancelled

More bad news for fair-goers as the board of directors of the Waterford Fair say that they have cancelled the 2020 event with what they call a “very heavy heart.”

Board members saying in a written statement that they were concerned about the impact the loss of the fair would have on Waterford businesses.

But in the final analysis board members weighed the health and safety concerns for the thousands of visitors who come to the week-long fair each year.

Next year’s fair is set to begin on September 6, 2021.