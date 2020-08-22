2020 Zabawa Polish Festival offering food to go for this year’s event

Another annual festival altered to meet social distancing guidelines, this year’s Zabawa Polish Festival is offering food to go.

The festival taking place from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Saturday as well as 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Sunday.

Though it’s not the full cultural celebration, the parish thought the community might enjoy a taste of Zabawa to Go.

All the favorites including pierogies, potato pancakes, sausage, and classic Polish baked goods are on the menu. Patrons can get their food as drive thru, or get walk up to go.

“I feel its important that we get some semblance of normalcy. This is obviously not a normal festival for us. It gives people a respite from the boredom of quarantine, and hope that things might get back to normal.” said Father Jason Glover.

The parish hopes to return to the traditional festival, including basket and grand raffles, as well as live music in 2021.