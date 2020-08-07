2020 Zabawa Polish Festival to offer to-go food

Holy Trinity Parish has announced that the Holy Trinity Catholic Church’s annual Zabawa Polish Festival will offer to-go food this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The festival will take place outside on the parish grounds at 23rd and Reed Streets on Friday, August 21st from 5 to 9 p.m. and Saturday, August 22nd from 2 to 8 p.m. or until sold out.

Because of the pandemic, they are limited on volunteers and will offer a select few menu items including traditional and homemade pierogies, potato pancakes, bigos, kotlety and sausages. There will also be chicken noodle soup, czarnina, sweet bread, nut rolls, cookies and paczki.

The parish asks that you wear masks and social distance while on the grounds. There will be no tables or chairs for sitting or live entertainment this year because of COVID-19.

You can visit Holy Trinity Parish’s website for the full menu.