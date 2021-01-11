2021 B.A.S.S. Nation Northeast Regional Championship coming to Erie June 23-25, 2021

Erie will host the 2021 B.A.S.S. Nation Northeast Regional Championship.

The 2020 Northeast regional championship, originally scheduled for June 24-26, 2020, was canceled due to COVID-19. According to Bassmaster, this year’s Northeast regional championship will take place June 23-25, 2021 on Lake Erie and Presque Isle Bay.

“We are thrilled that Bassmaster has chosen to host its 2021 B.A.S.S. Nation Northeast Regional Championship in Erie,” said Mark Jeanneret, Executive Director of the Erie Sports Commission. “The Erie region offers world-class bass fishing on Lake Erie and Presque Isle Bay, as well as the accommodations and attractions that will make the tournament memorable for participants and their families. We are eager to welcome a full field of anglers to experience all that our community has to offer while competing in this prestigious event.”

2021 TNT Fireworks B.A.S.S. Nation Schedule:

Western Regional: Feb. 3-5, Lake Havasu, Havasu, Ariz.

Central Regional: April 21-23, Milford Lake, Junction City, Kan.

Southeast Regional: April 28-30, Lake Hartwell, Anderson, S.C.

Northeast Regional: June 23-25, Lake Erie/Presque Isle Bay, Erie, Pa.

Northern Regional: Sept. 1-3, Upper Mississippi River, La Crosse, Wis.