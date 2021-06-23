2021 Bass Nation Northeast Regional Championship kicks off on Lake Erie

A three day national tournament is bringing fishing fanatics and visitors to Erie this week. Here is more on the regional bass championship.

Despite a year long delay, competitors are excited about getting out on the water to fish for bass.

Organizers are also eager about the tournament returning to Erie, one of the greatest fishing locations in the country.

A regional fishing tournament returns to Erie.

The director of the 2021 Bass Nation Northeast Regional Championship said that when he was asked for the competition to return to Lake Erie, he had to say yes.

“They love coming here. Lake Erie is a fantastic fishery, and what’s great about Presque Isle Bay is if the wind comes up which it can do on Erie, we don’t have to cancel the event or the day,” said Jon Stewart, Director of BASS Nation.

Stewart said that Presque Isle Bay is a great fishery in addition to Lake Erie and competitors agree.

“This is my third tournament on this lake. I love this lake and we have beautiful weather. It’s a win win,” said Christopher Newton, Competitor.

The executive director of Erie Sports Commission said that this kind of competition really highlights what the region has to offer.

“Presque Isle Bay and Lake Erie is considered one of the best fisheries in the country, so it’s a great opportunity for us to show off the natural resource we have,” said Mark Jeanneret, Executive Director of Erie Sports Commission.

Jeanneret said that the championship will run from June 23rd to June 25th and is expected to bring in over 200 visitors to the city.

“It’s great, I mean you’re talking about 220 anglers plus additional people. So it would be about 250 people all from out of town all staying through out the week and all hopefully having some success out on the water,” said Jeanneret.

The weigh in will happen on June 24th and 25th at the Perry Monument at Presque Isle State Park at 1:30 p.m.

