2021 Erie Heart Walk to raise money for American Heart Association takes place at Liberty Park

A fundraiser was held Thursday night at Liberty Park to help raise money for the American Heart Association.

The heart walk started at 6:00 p.m. for people who were registered to participate in the one, two, or three mile walk from Liberty Park to Frontier Park and back.

Karen Colbert, Regional Director of Communications for the American Heart Association, says cardiovascular disease is the number one killer of all Americans and the profits will go towards research.

“You are also helping to fund things in the community that will impact the community, things like nutrition, security, lower your blood pressure, things like that,” Colbert said.

According to the American Heart Association’s website, the goal is to raise $142,000. So far, more than $117,000 has been achieved.

