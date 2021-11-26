2021 Festival of Trees gets underway at Bayfront Convention Center

The Bayfront Convention Center turns into a Winter Wonderland this weekend.

We had a chance to check out the 2021 Festival of Trees.

Sponsored by Saint Vincent Health Center, the festival will be in person this year after being outdoors only due to the COVID-19 pandemic last year.

The hours are from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday.

The cost is $10, $6 for kids ages 12 years old and younger.

