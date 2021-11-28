2021 Festival of Trees wraps up at the Bayfront Convention Center

AHN Saint Vincent’s Festival of Trees at the Bayfront Convention Center wrapped up on November 28th after yet another successful event this year.

Sunday was the last day for people to tour the event at the Convention Center. More than 80 different trees were decorated, and many of these trees had specific themes.

The executive director for AHN Saint Vincent Hospital said that they were glad to have the event this year after the event last year was virtual.

“We had a typical attendance. I think everyone was excited to come out and see the festival and spend some time with their families. So we were happy to greet them,” said Christine Bowen, Executive of Director Development at Saint Vincent Hospital.

According to Bowen, the profit from the event will go towards patients in need at their hospital.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists