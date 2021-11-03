2021 Global Summit continues with talks about constitutional law

This year’s Global Summit continues with talks about constitutional law.

Jeffery Rosen, the President and CEO of the National Constitution Center, spoke to the crowd tonight at Gannon University.

Rosen’s talk focused on the future of the US Supreme Court and the constitution.

Rosen said that it’s important for people to learn about a document which unites us.

“We may disagree about what it means, but we are united by its principles. At the Constitution Center, we try to inspire people from around the country and around the globe to learn about, debate, and educate themselves about the constitution so we can be better citizens,” said Jeffery Rosen, President and CEO of National Constitution Center.

The Jefferson Educational Society’s Global Summit continues through November 12th.

