2021 Great Lake Ice Break postponed to next year

The 2021 Great Lake Ice Break has been postponed to next year due to unsafe ice conditions.

Last week, Erie Arts & Culture and the Presque Isle Partnership released the official dates for the 2021 Great Lake Ice Break, however, this past weekend’s warmer temperatures and precipitation created unsafe ice conditions.

You can still donate to the Erie Arts & Culture and Presque Isle Partnership at: Erie Arts & Culture http://erieartsandculture.org/donate or Presque Isle Partnership https://www.discoverpi.com/giving