2021 VNEA Junior Pool Championships underway at Bayfront Convention Center

The 2021 VNEA Junior Pool Championships has returned to Erie County for the first time since 2017.

The competition is underway, running from July 22-25 at the Bayfront Convention Center. The event features players between the ages of 7 and 20, playing on more than 50 pool tables.

The VNEA World Junior Pool Championship was last held in Erie in 2017. This year, the tournament was adjusted due to ongoing travel restrictions, leaving teams from Canada unable to participate.

Erie was selected to host both the 2021 and 2022 junior championships.

Participants compete in three divisions – Youth (ages 7-11), Minor (ages 12-15), and Major (ages 16-20). Competition will be held in male and female division singles, teams, and scotch doubles formats with several artistic and speed pool challenges taking place throughout the weekend.

Full schedule:

Thursday, July 22

12 p.m. – 2 p.m. – Singles Check-In

2 p.m. – 11 p.m.: Singles Competition

Friday, July 23

9 a.m. – 11 p.m.: Singles Competition

5 p.m. – 6 p.m.: Players Reception

Saturday, July 24

8:30 a.m.: Opening Ceremonies

9 a.m.: Regular Team Competition Begins

7:30 p.m.: Jr. Scotch Doubles Begins

Sunday, July 25

9 a.m.: Team Competition Finals

Visit http://www.vnea.com/2021-vnea-junior-championships.aspx for more information.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking & daily news email list