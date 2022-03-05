The 2022 Asbury Woods Maple Festival is set for Saturday April 2 and Sunday April 3 at the Andrew J. Conner Nature Center at Asbury Woods.

The festival will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is two days of interactive tours and demonstrations.

The Maple Festival annually attracts more than 600 visitors who want to learn more on the history of maple production, attend family activities and check out all the maple products that are available for purchase.

There will be a guided 30-minute tour, interactive stations placed through the Nature Center and several vendors will be on-site.

“People often notice tapped trees, buckets and sap lines strung on trees as they travel throughout our region in late winter, but not everyone has trees on their property to experience maple syrup production for home and family use first-hand. We’re thrilled to share our trees and knowledge so people can understand and experience all our region has to offer.” Jennifer Farrar, Executive Director

Admission is $6 per person and children ages three and younger are free.