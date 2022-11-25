Over 80 crafters filled up Blessed Sacrament Church to kick off a special weekend.

This weekend, the church is holding its 3rd annual craft show featuring woodworkers, glass artists, painters and much more.

Organizers say this is important for the community because all the funds go toward the children at the school.

They have already passed their goal of raising $10,000.

“This is a huge holiday weekend for us. We have 85 crafters and artists here handpicked by me they were juried, and they are just fantastic,” said Blessed Sacrament craft show organizer, Patricia Casella.

The crafts show is back open Saturday, from 10 to 5 p.m. and Sunday, from 12 to 4 p.m.