The excitement is brewing as a yearly tradition of helping local breweries stays virtual and in a box.

The 2022 Erie Micro Brew Fest “In A Can” is back, and supporting local breweries. It’s staying virtual to keep people safe amid COVID-19.

WQLN is hosting the festival where you can purchase a regular 6-pack party box or a VIP party box. Both will have local beer from the Lake Erie Ale Trail, with a “one of a kind beer” made by Erie Brewing.

In the party boxes, you can find a festival t-shirt, festival pint glass, PopLuck Gourmet Popcorn, beer festival koozie and other surprise items depending on the box you choose.

The party boxes go on sale Saturday, March 5, and can be picked up at the beginning of April; 550 boxes are up for grabs.

This is one way to support local businesses, specifically local breweries, after experiencing unprecedented times during the pandemic.

“The local brewers, they’re probably the smallest of local businesses, but they do a great job. And the ones that we have right here in the Lake Erie region are terrific guys. So we want to continue to support them, the Erie Ale Trail and all the other different breweries in our area,” said Tom New, President/CEO, WQLN/PBS/NPR.

All the local beer for the party boxes is actually being brewed at some point this week.

The CEO and President of WQLN gives a little hint at what the “one of a kind beer” will taste like.

“You’ll be able to get a sample of all the beer in the area, plus we’re going to have something very special in there. To understand what this is, you have to think about what Erie’s greatest export is. Take a minute, think about it, what is it? Well, we’re putting that into a can,” said New.

Click here for details on how to purchase a party box.