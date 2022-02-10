2022 General Primary Election petitions temporarily suspended

On Thursday, the Erie County Board of Elections announced that the 2022 General Primary Election circulating and filing of nomination petitions has been temporarily suspended.

This comes after a February 9th order by the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania and the filing of nomination petitions has been temporarily suspended pending further order of the Court.

Arguments regarding this matter will be heard on February 18, 2022. Below are proposed dates of consideration

Current ScheduleActionProposed Revised Schedule
Tuesday, February 15th1st day to circulate/file nomination petitionsTuesday, March 1st
Tuesday, March 8thLast day to circulate and file nomination petitionsTuesday, March 15th
Tuesday, March 15thLast day to file objections to nomination petitionsTuesday, March 22nd
Tuesday, March 17th2022 General Primary ElectionTuesday, May 17th

According to the Erie County Board of Elections, they are committed to keeping all candidates informed and will offer an update on the Court’s decision. Candidates are also welcome to call the Erie County Election Office with specific questions regarding their contest.

