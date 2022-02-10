2022 General Primary Election petitions temporarily suspended

On Thursday, the Erie County Board of Elections announced that the 2022 General Primary Election circulating and filing of nomination petitions has been temporarily suspended.

This comes after a February 9th order by the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania and the filing of nomination petitions has been temporarily suspended pending further order of the Court.

Arguments regarding this matter will be heard on February 18, 2022. Below are proposed dates of consideration

Current Schedule Action Proposed Revised Schedule Tuesday, February 15th 1st day to circulate/file nomination petitions Tuesday, March 1st Tuesday, March 8th Last day to circulate and file nomination petitions Tuesday, March 15th Tuesday, March 15th Last day to file objections to nomination petitions Tuesday, March 22nd Tuesday, March 17th 2022 General Primary Election Tuesday, May 17th

According to the Erie County Board of Elections, they are committed to keeping all candidates informed and will offer an update on the Court’s decision. Candidates are also welcome to call the Erie County Election Office with specific questions regarding their contest.