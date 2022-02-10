2022 General Primary Election petitions temporarily suspended

On Thursday, the Erie County Board of Elections announced that the 2022 General Primary Election circulating and filing of nomination petitions has been temporarily suspended.
This comes after a February 9th order by the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania and the filing of nomination petitions has been temporarily suspended pending further order of the Court.
Arguments regarding this matter will be heard on February 18, 2022. Below are proposed dates of consideration
|Current Schedule
|Action
|Proposed Revised Schedule
|Tuesday, February 15th
|1st day to circulate/file nomination petitions
|Tuesday, March 1st
|Tuesday, March 8th
|Last day to circulate and file nomination petitions
|Tuesday, March 15th
|Tuesday, March 15th
|Last day to file objections to nomination petitions
|Tuesday, March 22nd
|Tuesday, March 17th
|2022 General Primary Election
|Tuesday, May 17th
According to the Erie County Board of Elections, they are committed to keeping all candidates informed and will offer an update on the Court’s decision. Candidates are also welcome to call the Erie County Election Office with specific questions regarding their contest.