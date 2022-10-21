The 2022 Global Summit kicks off this Sunday with the Jefferson Educational Society.

The society’s 15th summit will host up to 15 events in Erie with speakers from around the nation to address issues of the world.

The director of programming said guests will hear from political analyst and former advisor to President George W. Bush, Karl Rove, this Sunday as their next big headliner.

The director also said guests will hear from Fiona Hill on Nov. 4 to discuss what she calls a timely topic — the relationship between the United States and Russia.

“We all have our news sources, but to really meet those great speakers just gives you first hand information. We have conversations with them before or after, it’s just different and in-person also is just much more fun I think,” said Angela Beaumont, director of programming, Jefferson Educational Society.

Beaumont said the summit is free to all Erie County students. Click here for the full list of events and ticketing information.