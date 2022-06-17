(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The 2022 Great Race will stop in Erie on June 20. The event has not stopped in Erie since 1988.

More than 130 vintage, antique and collector cars will file into Perry Square beginning at 5 p.m. and the cars and drivers will remain parked on State Street until 8 p.m.

The Great Race sets off from Warwick, Rhode Island on June 18. The vehicles will travel 2,300 miles over nine days. They will make stops in 19 cities before concluding their journey in Fargo, North Dakota on June 26.

Teams and cars from Japan, England, Australia, Germany, Canada and locations across the U.S. are expected to participate in this event.

“We’re excited to introduce all of these drivers, their families and support crews to an exciting evening in downtown Erie, but this event also allows the public an intimate way to see these cars that you can’t find anywhere else,” Mark Jeanneret, Erie Sports Commission Executive Director.

The event has not stopped in Erie since 1988. The oldest cars that are registered to participate in this event are a 1916 Hudson Pikes Peak Hill Climb Car, a 1917 American LaFrance and a 1917 Peerless.

Each of the vehicles is operated by a team that includes a driver and navigator. They are given daily instructions. The teams are scored at secret check points along the route, and penalized for being either early or late.

The winning team is the team with the lowest score who was able to most accurately follow instructions. They will receive $50,000 of a $150,000 prize pool.

