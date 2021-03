The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force is asking for the public’s help to find a man wanted in a double homicide.

A $20,000 cash reward is being offered to anyone with information about 38-year-old Danny Nicholson II.

Nicholson is wanted for allegedly shooting five people inside and outside of Bogey’s Tavern two weeks ago. Two of the victims died as a result of the shooting.

Tips can be called in to the U.S. Marshals at 814-464-9682.