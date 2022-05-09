An area resident is out some $20,000 she’d stashed away.

On April 30, Pennsylvania State Police responded to a theft complaint in Venango Township. The resident said she was missing $20,000 which had been wrapped in tin foil and stashed in a drawer in her bedroom. She believed the theft had happened that day between the hours of 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.

According to a PSP report, the victim had had family members visiting in her home, and she believed a known family member had stolen the money.

PSP is investigating the incident.