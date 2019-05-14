20th Annual Italian American Women’s Association Heritage Scholarship Awards

A women’s based organization continues the tradition of helping young women in the community.
The Italian American Women’s Association awarding scholarships to four women at their annual scholarship awards Monday night. Students were chosen by a panel of judges from the Italian American Women’s Association based on students’ essay, grades and activities they participate in throughout the school year. The Italian American Women’s Association president, Wendy Cancilla, says it’s important to help support these women as they further their education.
Each student was awarded a $2,500 scholarship to put towards the university of their choice.