21 and over event gets the adults to have some fun at the Experience Children’s Museum

It was a night for the adults to kick back and have some fun at the Experience Children’s Museum.

Tonight was the 21 and over event at the museum. It’s an event where the museum closes for the kids and allows the adults to take part in activities. Tonight’s theme was “Mad Scientist” with plenty of science and chemical experiments on hand. Organizers telling us even if you don’t have any children, it’s a great event to see just what the museum has to offer.

“It’s great when the adults, if they don’t have children of their own, we’ll see them come back with their nieces and nephews,” said Julie Boam, Visitor Services Manager at the Experience Children’s Museum. “It gets another population of people to see what we do here.”

About 50 people were in attendance and this is the fourth 21 and over event held at the Children’s Museum.