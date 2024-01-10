(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– Emergency crews were called to a local hospital early Wednesday morning for the immediate relocation of over 20 patients after a fire in the building contributed to a utility failure.

EmergyCare said they were called to Select Specialty Hospital Wednesday morning just before 3:30 A.M. after a fire in the building contributed to a utility failure and had to call in mutual aid from five other mutual aid departments with two more providing help at the scene.

In total, 23 patients were in need of immediate relocation from the building’s second floor with 10 of them being ventilator-dependent.

Emergycare said crews were able to transfer every patient in just under two hours thanks to help from Millcreek Paramedic Service, West County Paramedic Association, Fairview Fire Department, East County EMS and Perry Hi-Way Hose Company with a crew from the City of Erie Fire Department assisted with moving patients from the second floor.

Erie County Emergency Management was also on the scene providing assistance while the Erie County Department of Public Safety assisted with coordinating mutual aid efforts.

AHN Saint Vincents said in a statement they took in 12 patients, four of whom were on ventilators.

In the statement, Saint Vincent said all 12 are in stable condition and are expected to remain at the hospital for as long as necessary they continue to coordinate with Select Specialty saying:

“AHN Saint Vincent has been closely collaborating with Select Specialty Hospital leaders and clinicians to ensure a safe coordination and continuation of care. There has been no disruption to other operations and care delivery.”