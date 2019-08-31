23rd annual German Heritage Festival underway

Thousands of people are expected to gather for a taste of German culture.

Melissa Lewniewski, Coordinator of the German Heritage Festival says, “It’s to celebrate the German heritage in Erie. My mom started this 23 years ago, so the people would know what the German heritage was all about what we do.”

There’s something for everyone even if you’re not German. From traditional German dance routines, to bratwursts or even enjoying a German beer pretzel.

If you have a sweet tooth, Helmut’s Strudel has you covered.

Tina Olbets, Owner of Helmut’s Strudel says, “We have so many repeat customers, they just keep coming back, they love our food I mean it’s their heritage we can’t get enough of it.”

If you’re looking to bring out your lederhosen and hat the festival will continue through Sunday evening.