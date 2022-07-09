The Droopy Basset Hound Rescue of Western PA held their 23rd annual Slobberfest in Union City on Saturday.

The event served as a fundraiser for the nonprofit while also providing various fun activities, contests, and games for basset hound lovers and owners.

Along with those activities, a raffle was held with over 300 different items.

JET 24 Action News’ own Dave Belmando has been the MC of the event for several years.

The event coordinator shared how Belmando’s commentary impacted the festivities.

“One of our favorite things for us is Dave Belmando and our ring games. He’s been doing this for I don’t even know how many years at this point, but he made our ring games something that everybody comes out for,” said Judy Helfferich, President of Droopy Basset Hound Rescue of Western PA.

Admission to see the dogs partaking in the event was free and donations for the basset hound cause were greatly appreciated.