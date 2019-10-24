23rd Annual Trail of Treats continues tonight at Millcreek Mall

Kids are getting a head start on trick or treating before Halloween.

The 23rd Annual Trail of Treats began last night at the Millcreek Mall.

Hundreds of children made their way through the mall for some candy and Halloween fun.

The event raises money for the Achievement Center and Sarah Reed Children’s Center in Erie.

Children 12 and under are invited to participate.

“They know it’s a safe, dry place to trick or treat. It’s warm. They can meet their friends and family here and just have a lot of fun,” said Molly Myers, Sarah Reed Children’s Center.

The Trail of Treats continues tonight from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Millcreek Mall.