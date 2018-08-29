24 people treated for drug overdose from an Ohio prison Video

In Ohio, the State Highway Patrol says more than 20 people have been treated for possible drug exposure at the Ross Correctional Institution, about 44 miles south of Columbus.

Police say 23 staff members and one inmate began showing signs of a drug overdose around 9am. Preliminary reports indicate a total of 24 individuals being exposed.

Police say the inmate and staff members, including several guards and nurses, have been administered Naloxone. The drug is used to combat overdoses caused by opioids such as heroin or fentanyl.



