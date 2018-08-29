Local News

24 people treated for drug overdose from an Ohio prison

Posted: Aug 29, 2018 06:22 PM EDT

Updated: Aug 29, 2018 06:22 PM EDT

24 people treated for drug overdose from an Ohio prison

In Ohio, the State Highway Patrol says more than 20 people have been treated for possible drug exposure at the Ross Correctional Institution, about 44 miles south of Columbus.

Police say 23 staff members and one inmate began showing signs of a drug overdose around 9am.  Preliminary reports indicate a total of 24 individuals being exposed. 

Police say the inmate and staff members, including several guards and nurses, have been administered Naloxone.  The drug is used to combat overdoses caused by opioids such as heroin or fentanyl.
    
    

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected