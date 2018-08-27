24-year-old gamer shoots up tournament, killing 2 and injuring 9, then shoots himself Video

Horror in Jacksonville, Florida, as gunfire breaks out during a video game tournament in Florida.

Police say 24-year-old David Katz, from Baltimore, Maryland, opened fire just after 1:30 Sunday afternoon at Jacksonville Landing. Two people were killed and nine others injured before Katz killed himself.

He reportedly became angry after losing the tournament.

One witness tells us, "A friend who was inside told me that when everything started happening, a lot of the guys actually barricaded themselves in a very large bathroom. And they were like behind the stalls. So they stayed in there the entire time. There was really no way to escape where we were playing from. You were really pinned in there..."

At this hour, we're learning more about the shooting suspect. Investigators searched his home in Baltimore, though, it's not clear yet what they may have found. The 24-year-old won some Madden tournaments last year. The Buffalo Bills even tweeted a picture of him winning.

Firefighters were training across the street when the shooting happened. They were able to immediately start treating people. Police have not yet released a possible motive.