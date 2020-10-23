24-year-old wanted for West 18 & Chestnut fatal shooting

Police are looking for a 24-year-old who is wanted for the shooting death of a 40-year-old man at the Quick Stop on West 18th & Chestnut.

Police are currently looking for 24-year-old Kyontia Lamont Blanks. Blanks is described as 5’4, 120 lbs.

Blanks is accused of shooting and killing 40-year-old Frederick Perry. Perry died of a gunshot wound to the chest, according to the coroner.

Blanks is wanted on charges of Criminal Homicide, Aggravated Assault, Possessing Instruments of Crime, Carrying a Firearm W/out License, Recklessly Endangering Another Person.

His whereabouts are currently unknown. Anyone with information on his location should call police at 814-870-1120.