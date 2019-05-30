24-year-old woman sentenced to 16-40 years in prison for deadly hit and run

A 24-year-old convicted of killing a woman with her car is sentenced up to 40 years behind bars.

It was an emotional day in court on Thursday as Rebecca Frick was told she will spend the next 16 to 40 years in prison.

According to police, Rebecca Frick ran her car into 38-year-old Michelle Muir at the intersection of East 6th and Wallace streets last August. Muir died of her injuries from that incident and Frick was later arrested after police examined security video and spoke to witnesses. Witnesses say Frick ran over Muir after a heated argument at the Shell Gas station.

Frick’s older sister and best friend both read character witness statements in court today saying Frick is a loving mother and good friend. Before handing down the sentence, Judge John Trucilla told the court, he wanted to make sure the value of the victim was not lost. “This sentence allows the family to receive a sense of justice, as well as the finality that they’ve been longing for. So we’re satisfied with this outcome,” said Molly Anglin, Assistant District Attorney, Erie County.

The prosecution is giving thanks to community members for what they did to help close the case. “We had community members who were willing to participate, and we don’t always get that in cases, so we’re fortunate there. We had multiple neighbors who were able to provide helpful information to EPD and on top of that they maintained their willingness to cooperate in our prosecution,” said ADA Anglin.

