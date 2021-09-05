25th annual German Fest wraps up at St. Nick’s Grove

Sunday September 5th was the last day of the German Festival at St. Nick’s Grove.

It’s the 25th year of the German Festival since the event year was canceled due to COVID-19.

There is music, dancing, and great food at the festival. All to celebrate the German culture.

People such as Alice Redwing celebrated these special weekends because of their German heritage. Redwing said that she is glad it wasn’t canceled this year.

“It just made my day when they said they were going to be out here. This year I will not miss it. I will take off work,” said Alice Redwing, Attendee at German Festival.

The festival on Sunday opened at 11 a.m. and closes at 6:30 p.m.

