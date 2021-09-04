25th Annual German Heritage Festival kicks off

The German Heritage Festival returned today after being canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

You couldn’t have asked for a more beautiful day for the return of the 25th Annual German Heritage Festival over at St. Nick’s Grove.

Music filled the air as people enjoyed German food, drinks and activities.

One organizer told us that she was so excited to see people come out and celebrate German heritage.

This year’s festival celebrated 25 years of German heritage.

“Who would have thought when this started. My mother was the one who had come up with this idea, and it just started as a small idea and has grown. So to have it for 25 years is amazing,” said Melissa Lesniewski, Co-Chair of the German Heritage Festival Association.

After the pandemic cancelled the festival in 2020, the association had vendors ready when they got the green light to have it in 2021.

“It was weird because for the past 24 years this is where I was at and it was like we were missing something. So when we knew we could hold it this year it was like a leap of oh my God yes we can do this,” said Lesniewski.

One vendor came back for the seventh year and was excited to celebrate the return of the German Heritage Festival.

“Being a vendor here is a pretty fun time. We have been up here every year for the past I don’t know five, six, or seven years and we just enjoy coming out and we didn’t have it last year and we are looking forward to it again this year,” said Chris Allen, Erie Beer Company.

For Saturday September 4th the festival will run until 8 p.m. and will resume on the 5th at 11 a.m.