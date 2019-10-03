25th Annual Scary Creature Feature to take place at Asbury Woods Nature Center

Asbury Woods has announced they will host their 25th Annual Scary Creature Feature October 10, 11, and 12, 2019.

Scary Creature Feature is a fall, family event complete with hayride, donuts and cider, activities, storytelling and a guided walk through the woods where guests encounter and learn about some not-so-scary, nocturnal creatures that live in the forest. It’s the perfect chance to explore the woods at night and enjoy the cool, crisp air of an autumn evening.

The 25th annual Scary Creature Feature is scheduled for Thursday, October 10, Friday, October 11, and Saturday, October 12 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the Nature Center at Asbury Woods.

Admission is $7 for Asbury Woods supporting donors. Regular admission is $9. Children 2 and under are free.

Online tickets will end at 3:00 p.m. each event day (Thursday, Friday, and Saturday). Tickets are also available at the door for any available tour times, but online registration is recommended to secure space. Tours are limited to 30 attendees and begin every 10 minutes.

This year, Asbury Woods has revamped the tour to showcase different parts of the trails during our guided walks. In addition to this, we have a new “scary” creature to feature, the Luna Moth! This moth is another native nocturnal species highlighted on the tour along with the owl, spider, skunk, salamander, and bat.

Tickets will be sold for assigned walking tour times that begin at 6:20 p.m. with the last tour time leaving at 8:40 p.m. Earlier times are recommended for younger children. Tours are on a forest trail and are approximately 40 minutes in length.

times that begin at 6:20 p.m. with the last tour time leaving at 8:40 p.m. Earlier times are recommended for younger children. Tours are on a forest trail and are approximately 40 minutes in length. Wagon rides will begin at 6:10 p.m. and run continuously through 9:00 p.m. Rides last approximately 15 minutes (including loading and unloading time)

Activities to Enjoy

Hay wagon ride

Cider and donuts

Activities for children

Science demonstrations with the Asbury Woods “Mad Scientist”

Seasonal pumpkin light display

Campfire and storytelling

Scarecrow Alley walk through trail

Program occurs regardless of weather. NO REFUNDS OR DISCOUNTS. No pets permitted.