$26 million being invested for the expansion of the Magee Womens Research Institute in Erie

It’s a $26 million investment that will expand the Pittsburgh based Magee Womens research institute to Magee Womens UPMC Hamot in Erie. “Magee Womens research institute started with two people in a basement and today they are the largest research institute dedicated to women’s health,” said president of the Erie community foundation Mike Batchelor.

The initiative is projected to bring 200 jobs. Funding from the Erie community foundation and Penn State will establish a research lab at Penn State Behrend. “We’ll be educating the students who can conduct the research and work with people at the Magee Womens research institute,” said Penn State Behrend Chancellor Ralph Ford.

Halina Zyczynski, a leading researcher and doctor will now serve as the Medical Director of Magee-Womens Specialty services at UPMC Hamot. The initiative is being called a positive move for women. $5 million each will be invested by UPMC, Penn State, Hamot Health Foundation, & Magee Womens Research Institute & Foundation. Construction will begin immediately. The initial location will be Magee-Womens UPMC Hamot.