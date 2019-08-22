26th Annual Zabawa Polish Heritage Festival set to kick off

If you’re looking to try some authentic Polish food this weekend, you’re in luck. The 26th Annual Zabawa Polish Heritage Festival, which takes place at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, is set to kick off tomorrow.

There will be plenty of food, drinks, and music. There will even be Polka Bands featured throughout the event.

Through the event, a tradition was established for not only Erie residents, but visitors as well.

“Boom! Everything’s there, it’s like Camelot. It shows up for three days, and it quietly goes away. The people just keep coming every year, and that includes not only our patrons, but our workers. You have no idea how many people have been doing this for years, and years, and years,” said Ray Luniewski, Co-Chair, Zabawa Polish Festival.

The Polish Heritage Festival will take place August 23 through August 25, 2019. You can learn more on their website http://www.holytrinityrc.org/ .