26th Annual Zabawa Polish Heritage Festival underway

The summer is slowly winding down, but there’s still plenty to do this weekend.

The 26th Annual Zabawa Polish Heritage Festival at Holy Trinity Catholic Church has officially kicked off.

There will be plenty of authentic Polish food, drinks, and of course Polka Bands playing throughout the event.

For visitors and those working the event, the Polish Festival is a tradition.

“We have folks that are from Poland that do all of the Polish, Polish food that wouldn’t taste as right as how they make it. They’ve been here for weeks getting all of that ready,” said Edith Luniewski, Co-Chair, Zabawa Polish Heritage Festival.

Along with the authentic food, there are plenty of baskets and entertainment for you to enjoy.

You can find more information on the event on their website http://www.holytrinityrc.org/.