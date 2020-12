One man is behind bars after stabbing a woman with a sword over the weekend.

Police say this happened around 2:30 a.m. Saturday at a home in the 800 block of East 23rd Street.

According to police, a 29-year-old woman was assaulted by 27-year-old Louis Baze.

Baze allegedly stabbed the woman in the arm. He faces multiple charges, including aggravated assault and strangulation.

Police say this was a domestic violence case.