A multi-million dollar renovation to a downtown affordable housing complex is now complete.

Richford Arms, located in the 500 block of State Street, has a brand new look.

Beacon Communities, a Boston-based company, and local supporters, helped make the $27 million project a reality. The 10-story building now features a fitness center, a computer lab, air-conditioned apartments and much more.

The affordable housing complex is designed for seniors 62 or older or people with disabilities.

“It’s just critically important that we preserve and renovate and maintain these affordable housing resources. To be a part of the community here in the City of Erie, preserve this asset for the people of Erie, and make sure that there’ll be affordable housing for decades to come, is what we do and it was exciting to be able to do that sort of work here in Erie,” said Josh Cohen, president of development of Beacon Communities.

Richford Arms originally opened nearly a century ago in 1928. Developers said improvements were much needed.