28-year-old shot in thigh during drive by shooting Friday evening

Erie police were called to AHN Saint Vincent at 10:45 p.m. on Friday evening to investigate a shooting victim.

When police arrived at the hospital they found a 28-year-old male victim who was shot in the leg.

According to the victim, he and his friends were sitting on a front porch at West 25th and Chestnut when a vehicle drove by and fired shots which hit the victim in the thigh.

The victim was transported to AHN St. Vincent by friends.

Police are still investigating this shooting. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Erie Police at 814-870-1120.

Correction: 28-year-old male.